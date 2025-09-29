Telangana Government orders Reduction of Ticket Prices

The government of Telangana has granted a hike for the ticket prices of Pawan Kalyan’s OG and granted permission to screen additional shows during the Dasara holiday season. A petition has been filed by B Mallesh Yadav and the court ordered suspension of the ticket price hike. But the distributors have sold the tickets as per the GO issued by the Telangana government. Now, the government has asked the distributors to reduce the ticket prices with immediate effect.

All the theatres in Telangana will screen OG with regular prices in the multiplexes and single screens starting from tomorrow. Social media has been filled with posts regarding the reduction of the ticket prices as the footfalls on weekdays are getting impacted due to the excessive ticket pricing. The distributors are hesitant to reduce the prices of OG as the rights were bought for fancy prices. With the government of Telangana passing orders, the ticket prices are reduced with immediate effect starting from tomorrow.

OG is a stylish action drama featuring Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Mohan, Emraan Hashmi and Arjun Das in the lead roles. Sujeeth is the director and DVV Entertainment bankrolled the film.