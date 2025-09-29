x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Telangana Government orders Reduction of Ticket Prices

Published on September 29, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Trending News Today
image
Photos : Thamma Movie Pressmeet
image
Telangana Government orders Reduction of Ticket Prices
image
Trump shocks film industry, slaps heavy tariffs
image
Big Boost Needed for Kantara: Chapter 1

Telangana Government orders Reduction of Ticket Prices

The government of Telangana has granted a hike for the ticket prices of Pawan Kalyan’s OG and granted permission to screen additional shows during the Dasara holiday season. A petition has been filed by B Mallesh Yadav and the court ordered suspension of the ticket price hike. But the distributors have sold the tickets as per the GO issued by the Telangana government. Now, the government has asked the distributors to reduce the ticket prices with immediate effect.

All the theatres in Telangana will screen OG with regular prices in the multiplexes and single screens starting from tomorrow. Social media has been filled with posts regarding the reduction of the ticket prices as the footfalls on weekdays are getting impacted due to the excessive ticket pricing. The distributors are hesitant to reduce the prices of OG as the rights were bought for fancy prices. With the government of Telangana passing orders, the ticket prices are reduced with immediate effect starting from tomorrow.

OG is a stylish action drama featuring Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Mohan, Emraan Hashmi and Arjun Das in the lead roles. Sujeeth is the director and DVV Entertainment bankrolled the film.

Next Photos : Thamma Movie Pressmeet Previous Trump shocks film industry, slaps heavy tariffs
else

TRENDING

image
Telangana Government orders Reduction of Ticket Prices
image
Big Boost Needed for Kantara: Chapter 1
image
The Raja Saab Trailer : Prabhas’ Horror Fantasy

Latest

image
Trending News Today
image
Photos : Thamma Movie Pressmeet
image
Telangana Government orders Reduction of Ticket Prices
image
Trump shocks film industry, slaps heavy tariffs
image
Big Boost Needed for Kantara: Chapter 1

Most Read

image
Trump shocks film industry, slaps heavy tariffs
image
After 71 days, Mithun Reddy gets bail in liquor scandal
image
Telangana local body polls schedule announced

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look