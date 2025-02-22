Telangana Govt Announces 14,236 Job Openings

The Telangana government has approved the recruitment of 14,236 Anganwadi teachers and helpers. The Women and Child Welfare Department, under Minister Seethakka, has given the green signal for filling 6,399 Anganwadi teacher posts and 7,837 helper positions. This marks the first large-scale recruitment drive for Anganwadi staff since the formation of Telangana state.

The official notifications for these vacancies will be released district-wise by the respective collectors once the election code of conduct is lifted. The move aims to strengthen the Anganwadi centers, ensuring better services for women and children across the state.

Currently, Telangana has 35,700 Anganwadi centers, including 31,711 main centers and 3,989 mini centers. The Congress-led government has upgraded all mini Anganwadi centers to full-fledged centers, creating additional helper posts. Each main center will now have one teacher and one helper, while mini centers previously operated with only one teacher.

The recruitment drive is expected to enhance the efficiency of Anganwadi centers, providing better support for maternal and child welfare programs. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to improving public health and employment opportunities in the state.