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Home > Politics

Telangana Govt Grants Record 1,055 Certificates to After-Care Children

Published on April 27, 2026 by Naveena Ghanate

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Telangana Govt Grants Record 1,055 Certificates to After-Care Children

Telangana Govt Grants Record 1,055 Certificates to After-Care Children, Seethakka Assures Full Support

In a major welfare initiative, the Telangana government on Monday distributed key documents to after-care children and announced continued support for their education, employment and independent future. A record 1,055 children were granted certificates in a first-of-its-kind drive in the state, officials said.

The programme was held at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad under the Praja Palana Pragathi Pranalika and the Women & Child Welfare Department’s “Child Safety, Protection & Say No to Drugs” campaign.

Seethakka Hands Over Key Documents

Minister Seethakka attended as chief guest and distributed Aadhaar cards, income, residence and caste certificates, along with Aarogyasri cards to eligible after-care students.

Addressing the gathering, she said children who were under state care are now stepping into independent life, and the government is ensuring they receive every document needed for higher education, jobs and welfare access.

She said students earlier faced serious hardship in securing certificates, but the government has now removed those barriers through direct intervention.

“These Are Not Just Papers, They Are Your Future”

Calling the initiative a symbol of the government’s commitment, Seethakka said the certificates are not just documents but tools that will open doors to a better future.

She praised students who rose above difficult circumstances and assured them that the government would continue to stand with them.

She also urged youth to stay away from drugs and harmful habits, warning that many forces try to mislead young lives.

Sports Kits, Anti-Drug Message, Cultural Performances

During the event, sports kits were distributed to students through EAGLE Force to encourage physical and mental development.

The minister also unveiled a “Say No to Drugs” poster.

Students from Child Care Institutions presented cultural performances that drew appreciation from the audience.

Among those present were Child Rights Commission Chairperson Seeta Dayakar Reddy, members Aparna Chandana, Saritha, Vandana, Vachan Kumar, Hyderabad Collector Priyanka Ala, Women & Child Welfare Secretary Anita Ramachandran, Director Shruti, and EAGLE Force officials Giridhar and Padmaja.

Next BRS Celebrates 25th Foundation Day at Telangana Bhavan, KTR Calls for Political Comeback in 2028 Previous Apple Farming Takes Root in Andhra Pradesh, Government Eyes Expansion.
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