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Home > Politics

Telangana Govt May Consider 10-Year Age Relaxation for Job Aspirants

Published on May 6, 2026 by Naveena Ghanate

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Telangana Govt May Consider 10-Year Age Relaxation for Job Aspirants

The Telangana government may soon consider a major relief measure for unemployed youth awaiting government jobs, with a proposal seeking a 10-year relaxation in the upper age limit for recruitment notifications gaining traction.

Political JAC Chairman and MLC Kodandaram, along with Government Whip Addanki Dayakar, have appealed to the state government to increase the upper age limit by another 10 years in upcoming government job notifications.

The two leaders separately met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and submitted representations on the issue.

In their appeal, they argued that lakhs of unemployed candidates lost employment opportunities due to the lack of proper recruitment notifications for nearly two decades. They pointed out that recruitment notifications were largely absent during the Telangana movement period and that even after the formation of the state, the previous government failed to conduct regular recruitment drives for almost ten years.

As a result, many aspirants crossed the prescribed age limit and became ineligible for government jobs despite years of preparation, they said.

Kodandaram and Addanki Dayakar urged the government to provide immediate relief by extending the age limit in all future recruitment notifications. They stated that such a decision would help thousands of unemployed youth regain eligibility and improve their chances of securing government employment.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka reportedly responded positively to the request and held detailed discussions on the matter. He assured the leaders that the issue would soon be discussed with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Bhatti also stated that a final decision on the proposed age relaxation would be taken after consultations with the concerned departments and a detailed review of the implications.

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