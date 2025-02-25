x
Politics

Telangana Govt takes up Ratan Tata Road construction with Rs 4,030 Cr

Published on February 25, 2025 by swathy

Telangana Govt takes up Ratan Tata Road construction with Rs 4,030 Cr

Telangana Govt is taking up construction of Ratan Tata Road with an investment of Rs 4,030 Cr.

Ratan Tata Road is a Greenfield Radial Road from Tata Interchange at Outer Ring Road (ORR) Raviryal to proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) at Amangal. This green field radial road is planned to connect ORR with RRR and facilitate smooth and efficient transportation from ORR, Adibhatla and surrounding areas to the proposed RRR and Future City.

CM Revanth Reddy is ambitiously planning Future City and focusing on developing the east and southern sides of Hyderabad on a war footing. The newly planned Ratan Tata Road is part of Revanth Reddy Government’s plan for the next level growth of Hyderabad.

Revanth Sarkar has given the responsibility of construction of 41.50-km-long Ratan Tata Road to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL).

HMDA on Tuesday announced that it is inviting bids from Feb 28, Friday from the eligible bidders and agencies for the construction of Ratan Tata Radial Road.

According to the detailed statement given by HMDA, the construction of Ratan Tata Radial Road will be taken up in two phases.

In the Phase I, Road construction will be done from ORR at Raviryal (TATA Interchange) to Meerkhanpet. Rs 1665 Cr will be spent for the construction of 19.2 Km stretch.

In Phase II, road will be laid from Meerkhanpet to RRR at Amangal. This 22.30 Km long road will be built with an investment of Rs 2,365 Cr.

The Greenfield Ratan Tata Radial Road is a six-lane road and it will pass through Ibrahimpatnam, Maheshwaram, Kandukur, Yacharam, Kadthal, Amangal mandals and covers 14 villages in Ranga Reddy District.

As a mark of respect towards late industrialist and philanthropist, CM Revanth Reddy Government has named the ambitious Radial Road after Ratan Tata.

Previous Exclusive: Prabhas signs Brahma Rakshas
