Telangana Govt to fill up 2322 nurse jobs

Offering a cheerful news to nurse job aspirants, Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha announced the decision to fill up 2322 nurse posts soon. Telangana Health Minister made this announcement on the occasion of International Nurses Day.

“Nurses play a very important and noble role in the society. They serve patients with selfless service motive and ensure wellbeing of all. Nurses take up works, which even family members of the patient do not. Such is the selfless service of nurses,” said Telangana Health and Family Welfare Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha speaking on the occasion of International Nurses Day.

“Recognising the importance of nurses, we have filled up 6,956 nurse posts last year. This move has not just ensured government jobs for young nurses, but also strengthened government hospitals in Telangana in a big way. We are planning to fill up another 2,322 nurse posts soon, to ensure that treatments and facilities at government hospitals are further improved,” said Health Min Damodar Raja Narasimha.

Nurse jobs notification was one of the first job notifications taken up by CM Revanth Reddy Sarkar, after coming to power. Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government has not just filled up nurse jobs, but also ensured long pending promotions of nurses in Telangana.

Keeping in view the rising demand for nurses in India and outside the country, Revanth Reddy Govt has launched 16 new nursing colleges in the state, since it assumed power.