x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
View all stories
Home > Politics

Telangana Govt to fill up 2322 nurse jobs

Published on May 12, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Telangana Govt to fill up 2322 nurse jobs
image
Vishal’s Health Update Revealed
image
Buzz: Aamir Khan planning to cast Allu Arjun?
image
IIT Tirupati Development with Rs. 2,100 Crore Investment
image
Virat Kohli Retires from Test Cricket Following Rohit’s Footsteps

Telangana Govt to fill up 2322 nurse jobs

Offering a cheerful news to nurse job aspirants, Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha announced the decision to fill up 2322 nurse posts soon. Telangana Health Minister made this announcement on the occasion of International Nurses Day.

“Nurses play a very important and noble role in the society. They serve patients with selfless service motive and ensure wellbeing of all. Nurses take up works, which even family members of the patient do not. Such is the selfless service of nurses,” said Telangana Health and Family Welfare Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha speaking on the occasion of International Nurses Day.

“Recognising the importance of nurses, we have filled up 6,956 nurse posts last year. This move has not just ensured government jobs for young nurses, but also strengthened government hospitals in Telangana in a big way. We are planning to fill up another 2,322 nurse posts soon, to ensure that treatments and facilities at government hospitals are further improved,” said Health Min Damodar Raja Narasimha.

Nurse jobs notification was one of the first job notifications taken up by CM Revanth Reddy Sarkar, after coming to power. Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government has not just filled up nurse jobs, but also ensured long pending promotions of nurses in Telangana.

Keeping in view the rising demand for nurses in India and outside the country, Revanth Reddy Govt has launched 16 new nursing colleges in the state, since it assumed power.

Previous Vishal’s Health Update Revealed
else

TRENDING

image
Vishal’s Health Update Revealed
image
Buzz: Aamir Khan planning to cast Allu Arjun?
image
Lokesh Kanagaraj turns Lead Actor

Latest

image
Telangana Govt to fill up 2322 nurse jobs
image
Vishal’s Health Update Revealed
image
Buzz: Aamir Khan planning to cast Allu Arjun?
image
IIT Tirupati Development with Rs. 2,100 Crore Investment
image
Virat Kohli Retires from Test Cricket Following Rohit’s Footsteps

Most Read

image
Telangana Govt to fill up 2322 nurse jobs
image
IIT Tirupati Development with Rs. 2,100 Crore Investment
image
CM Revanth Reddy mortgaging 1.75 lakh acres land, alleges Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India