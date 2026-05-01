Telangana GST Hits Record ₹4,621 Crore in April, Jumps 35% YoY

Telangana has posted its highest-ever monthly GST collection, with revenues touching ₹4,621 crore in April 2026 — a sharp 35% increase compared to ₹3,433 crore in April last year. The ₹1,188 crore jump marks a record performance since the rollout of GST, reflecting stronger compliance and sustained economic activity in the state.

The April numbers also surpass the previous peak of ₹4,231 crore recorded in March 2026, underlining a consistent upward trend. Notably, Telangana has now crossed the ₹4,000 crore mark in GST collections for four consecutive months, a first since January this year.

Overall tax revenue crosses ₹7,570 crore

Including VAT on petroleum products, liquor, and professional tax, the total revenue collected by the Commercial Taxes Department stood at ₹7,570 crore — the highest so far. This represents a 22% growth over ₹6,210 crore collected in April 2025.

The total GST revenue (including IGST, CGST, and SGST components) from taxpayers registered in Telangana reached ₹7,181 crore. Of this, CGST accounted for ₹2,092 crore, SGST ₹2,527 crore, and IGST ₹2,562 crore. This segment recorded a 12.6% year-on-year growth.

Economic momentum driving tax buoyancy

Officials attribute the surge in collections to strong economic activity across key sectors, backed by a stable and business-friendly environment. Increased consumption, better compliance, and expanding business operations have all contributed to higher tax inflows.

The state is also among the top performers nationally in GST growth, ranking second after Karnataka for April.

The Commercial Taxes Department said it will continue to focus on improving transparency, efficiency, and taxpayer services while sustaining revenue growth momentum