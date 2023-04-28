Telangana HC defers decision on Avinash bail petition

The Telangana state high court on Friday deferred the decision on the anticipatory bail petition filed by Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy in former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder. Avinash Reddy had filed an anticipatory bail petition in the court, which later went to the Supreme Court and was reverted to the high court on the counter filed by Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Reddy.

The court heard the arguments on both sides on Friday and posted the case to June 5 for its judgment. The court had already directed the MP to appear before the CBI for questioning till its orders are pronounced.

It may be mentioned here that Avinash Reddy had alleged that the CBI is not investigating the case impartially. He alleged that the CBI had directed its investigation to fix him and his father Bhaskara Reddy who was also arrested and is now in the Chenchalguda Central prison.

The CBI had already alleged that both Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskara Reddy were behind the murder of Vivekananda Reddy for political reasons. The father and the son feared that Vivekananda Reddy would spoil their political fortunes and hence planned his murder.

The CBI also alleged that one of the prime accused Anil Yadav was in Bhaskara Reddy’s house hours before he along with others killed Vivekananda Reddy.

However, Avinash Reddy denied these allegations and pointed an accusing finger at Vivekananda Reddy’s son-in-law Narreddy Rajasekhar Reddy. He alleged that Rajasekhar Reddy feared Vivekananda Reddy’s extra-marital relations and the second marriage.

He also alleged that another accused Yerra Gangi Reddy had differences with Vivekananda Reddy over a property dispute. The MP said that the CBI was not looking into these aspects and was allegedly going in the directions of Narreddy Rajasekhar Reddy and others.

Quite interestingly, the CBI, after Avinash Reddy’s allegations, had questioned Rajasekhar Reddy and his wife Suneetha Reddy for two days. However, it is not known what information that the CBI had collected from these two persons after questioning them.