Telangana HC pulls up KCR govt on online classes

The Telangana High Court on Monday has once again questioned the state government on how private schools were being allowed to conduct online classes without the academic year even commencing.

Hearing a petition filed by the Hyderabad Schools Parents’ Association, a division bench comprising chief justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and justice Vijaysen Reddy asked the KCR government on what action it had initiated against the management of private schools for holding online classes and collecting exorbitant fees without permission.

The Hyderabad Schools Parents’ Association had filed a petition in the High Court seeking its direction to the authorities concerned to take action against managements of private schools for holding online classes and for collecting fees in violation of the Telangana government order issued on April 21, 2020.

Parents have alleged that private schools were fleecing them by charging exorbitant fees despite the Telangana government issuing instructions to all private schools to refrain from holding online classes till July 31. On its part, the school managements contended that they are conducting online classes to save the academic year.