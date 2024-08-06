Court Fires On Speaker

The BRS party has approached the court for the disqualification of defecting MLAs. On Monday, the court took up the petitions and questioned the speaker for not taking action to date. Justice B Vijaysen Reddy asked the speaker why he had not taken any action till now and said he would not stay calm for more time if the court did not respond.

BRS leaders Padi Kaushik Reddy and KP Vivekananda have approached the court for the disqualification of BRS MLAs Danam Nagendra, Tellam Venkat Rao, and Kadiyam Srihari for shifting parties in different petitions.

Defendants’ advocates have clarified to the court that the petitioners did not provide sufficient time for the speaker to take a decision and in between they have approached the court. Meanwhile, the petitioner’s advocate said that they had waited for a month after complaining to the speaker before approaching the court.

The arguments will continue on Tuesday as well. BRS is planning to approach the Supreme Court soon on the disqualification issue if the decision on this takes more time in the High Court.