Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Court Fires On Speaker

Published on August 6, 2024 by ratnasri

Welfare takes centre stage in AP Budget 2024-25
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25: A Comprehensive Analysis
MLAs Demand Shares in AP Liquor Shops ?
Kamal Haasan has a Request for his Fans
Exclusive: Budget details of Prabhas' Raja Saab

Court Fires On Speaker

The BRS party has approached the court for the disqualification of defecting MLAs. On Monday, the court took up the petitions and questioned the speaker for not taking action to date. Justice B Vijaysen Reddy asked the speaker why he had not taken any action till now and said he would not stay calm for more time if the court did not respond.

BRS leaders Padi Kaushik Reddy and KP Vivekananda have approached the court for the disqualification of BRS MLAs Danam Nagendra, Tellam Venkat Rao, and Kadiyam Srihari for shifting parties in different petitions.

Defendants’ advocates have clarified to the court that the petitioners did not provide sufficient time for the speaker to take a decision and in between they have approached the court. Meanwhile, the petitioner’s advocate said that they had waited for a month after complaining to the speaker before approaching the court.

The arguments will continue on Tuesday as well. BRS is planning to approach the Supreme Court soon on the disqualification issue if the decision on this takes more time in the High Court.

Kamal Haasan has a Request for his Fans
Exclusive: Budget details of Prabhas’ Raja Saab
Varun Tej takes a straight dig against Allu Arjun

Welfare takes centre stage in AP Budget 2024-25
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25: A Comprehensive Analysis
MLAs Demand Shares in AP Liquor Shops ?
Kamal Haasan has a Request for his Fans
Exclusive: Budget details of Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Welfare takes centre stage in AP Budget 2024-25
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25: A Comprehensive Analysis
MLAs Demand Shares in AP Liquor Shops ?

