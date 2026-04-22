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Home > Politics

Telangana High Court Puts Kaleshwaram Probe Findings on Hold, Relief for KCR and Harish Rao

Published on April 22, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Telangana High Court Puts Kaleshwaram Probe Findings on Hold, Relief for KCR and Harish Rao

The Telangana High Court has ruled that no action can be taken based on the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. The court upheld the formation of the commission but set aside its findings, giving relief to former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh examined petitions filed by the leaders and senior officials. They had challenged both the setting up of the commission and the conclusions in its report. The court said the commission was legally formed under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, and there was nothing arbitrary in the government’s decision.

However, the court found serious issues in the way the report reached its conclusions. It noted that the findings affected the reputation of the petitioners but were made without giving them a proper chance to present their side. This violated the principles of natural justice and the safeguards under the law.

Because of this, the court ruled that the observations in the report will remain inoperative. It also made it clear that no action can be taken against the petitioners based on those findings.

The commission had earlier pointed to cost escalation and alleged flaws in the project’s design and execution. With, those findings lose their legal value for now. The ruling highlights that due process must be followed in every inquiry, no matter how serious the issue is.

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