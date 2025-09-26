Telangana High Court Reiterates: No Hike in ‘OG’ Ticket Prices

The Telangana High Court has once again made it clear that there will be no increase in ticket prices for OG. During the hearing, senior advocate Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the film’s team, argued that other events like concerts and IPL matches charge tickets in thousands without facing such legal objections. He questioned why only cinema tickets are being singled out and why petitioners expect to watch a first-day show at a price of their choice when ticket rates are already fixed by the government.

The court said its earlier order stands and refused any hike for now. It also directed the government to submit a detailed explanation on why a price hike should be considered. The matter has been posted for the next hearing on October 9. Until then, ticket prices for OG will remain unchanged. OG released on Thursday and the makers have applied for a price hike considering the Dasara holiday season.