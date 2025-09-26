x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Telangana High Court Reiterates: No Hike in ‘OG’ Ticket Prices

Published on September 26, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
A Film to be made on Kattappa
image
Chandrababu Government Releases Job Data: 4.7 Lakh Opportunities Created in 15 Months
image
Wedding Bells for Allu Sirish Soon
image
Telangana High Court Reiterates: No Hike in ‘OG’ Ticket Prices
image
NTR For Kantara Chapter 1 Pre-Release

Telangana High Court Reiterates: No Hike in ‘OG’ Ticket Prices

The Telangana High Court has once again made it clear that there will be no increase in ticket prices for OG. During the hearing, senior advocate Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the film’s team, argued that other events like concerts and IPL matches charge tickets in thousands without facing such legal objections. He questioned why only cinema tickets are being singled out and why petitioners expect to watch a first-day show at a price of their choice when ticket rates are already fixed by the government.

The court said its earlier order stands and refused any hike for now. It also directed the government to submit a detailed explanation on why a price hike should be considered. The matter has been posted for the next hearing on October 9. Until then, ticket prices for OG will remain unchanged. OG released on Thursday and the makers have applied for a price hike considering the Dasara holiday season.

Next Wedding Bells for Allu Sirish Soon Previous NTR For Kantara Chapter 1 Pre-Release
else

TRENDING

image
A Film to be made on Kattappa
image
Wedding Bells for Allu Sirish Soon
image
Telangana High Court Reiterates: No Hike in ‘OG’ Ticket Prices

Latest

image
A Film to be made on Kattappa
image
Chandrababu Government Releases Job Data: 4.7 Lakh Opportunities Created in 15 Months
image
Wedding Bells for Allu Sirish Soon
image
Telangana High Court Reiterates: No Hike in ‘OG’ Ticket Prices
image
NTR For Kantara Chapter 1 Pre-Release

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Government Releases Job Data: 4.7 Lakh Opportunities Created in 15 Months
image
Police Block YS Sharmila’s Tractor Protest in Vijayawada, Tensions Rise Over Farmers’ Issues
image
KTR Puts Trust in Sunitha for High-Stakes By-Poll

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions