Telangana Home Minister tested positive for Covid-19

After three TRS MLAs, Telangana Home minister Mahamood Ali was tested positive for covid-19. Mahmood Ali is known asthmatic. It is learnt that when his family took him for a medical check up, Mahmood Ali was detected with corona virus. Currently, three MLAs including Jagoan legislator Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Nizamabad Rural and Urban MLAs Bajireddy Govardhan and Ganesh Gupta were tested positive for corona virus.

The state has been reporting a three digit spike in the number of cases each day. With alarming rise in corona cases, the TRS government may extend lockdown in Hyderabad after June 30 depending on what the status of novel coronavirus cases after two to three days.

The state government also added that they were examining the situation keenly and if the need arises, Cabinet will be convened in three to four days to discuss proposals for the lockdown, alternatives and other related issues and a decision will be taken.

In the last 48 hours, Telangana reported nearly 2,000 new corona positive cases, taking the state tally to 14,000.