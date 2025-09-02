x
Home > Politics

Telangana Issues G.O. to Hand Over Kaleshwaram Project Probe to CBI

Published on September 2, 2025 by nymisha

The Telangana government has officially transferred the investigation of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The move was formalized through G.O. Ms. No.104 issued on Monday.

The project involved the construction of three barrages on the Godavari River at Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla. On October 21, 2023, six piers of Block-7 at Medigadda Barrage sank, raising alarm over safety and construction standards. Following the incident, the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) formed a committee to probe the issue. Inspections were conducted, and detailed reports were submitted between November 2023 and April 2025.

The NDSA findings revealed that the collapse resulted from poor planning, flawed design, and weak quality control.

In March 2024, the state government appointed former Supreme Court Judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose to head a Commission of Inquiry (CoI). The commission investigated allegations of irregularities, misuse of public funds, and corruption in the construction of the barrages. On July 31, 2025, the report was submitted, identifying negligence, suppression of facts, and financial mismanagement. The commission concluded that the project suffered from “no proper planning.”

The state cabinet accepted the report on August 4, 2025, and placed it before the Assembly on August 31, 2025. During discussions, legislators observed that the scale and complexity of the project, along with its inter-state implications and involvement of central agencies, warranted a CBI probe.

With the issuance of the G.O., the CBI will now conduct a thorough investigation into the irregularities surrounding the Kaleshwaram Project.

else

