Telangana launches India’s first Mobility Valley

The Telangana government on Monday unveiled Telangana Mobility Valley, India’s first new mobility-focused cluster to accelerate growth of sustainability mobility in the country.

Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV) aims to attract investments of around Rs 50,000 crore and generate more than 4 lakh jobs in the next 5 years.

Industries and Commerce Minister K. T. Rama Rao made the announcement while inaugurating the first edition of the Mobility Next Hyderabad EV Summit.

He said that TMV has already generated significant momentum amongst the industry. Amara Raja will invest Rs 9,500 crore in setting up Li-Ion giga-factory while Hyundai will invest Rs 1,400 crore for setting Automotive Proving Grounds.

Bilti Electric to invest Rs 1,100 crore for setting up e3W manufacturing plant while Allox to invest Rs 750 crore to set up India’s first multi gigawatt cathode manufacturing.

The minister revealed that Attero would invest Rs 600 crore in setting up a battery recycling plant and Gravton would invest Rs 150 crore in setting up e2W manufacturing.

Apollo will set up a Digital Innovation Centre for driving efficiency. Bosch Global Software Technologies will hire up to 3,000 employees to develop AI and safety solutions in automotives. Fisker has set-up its first facility outside the US for developing engineering R&D. MG Group has set-up an EV Park in Hyderabad to support start-ups.

The Telangana government, along with TASK, has set up the Kalam Centre For Automotive Excellence (CAE) to upskill youth in e-Mobility.

Further, investments aggregating Rs 3,000 crore are in advanced stages and will be announced in next two weeks. These investments will further strengthen the electric 3-wheeler, electric 2-wheeler, and charging equipment manufacturing ecosystem in Telangana, Rama Rao said.

The state has engaged leading consulting firm, Boston Consulting Group to help conceptualise and develop a truly differentiated vision for the TMV, which aims to facilitate companies across all segments of sustainable mobility – electric 2-wheeler/3-wheeler/4-wheeler, advanced cell chemistry and hydrogen fuel cells, Tier 1 and Tier 2 Component manufacturers and Auto Engineering R&D companies

As part of TMV, the state is developing four mega clusters in and around Hyderabad: EV manufacturing clusters in Zaheerabad and Seetharampur, energy storage system (ESS) cluster in Divitipally, and innovation cluster at Yenkathala.

“Each of the clusters will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure to reduce cost of operations for their tenant. For instance, we are setting India’s most comprehensive shared testing and validation infrastructure at Yenkathala. This includes state of the art labs for EV Powertrain, EV Battery, ADAS, NVH, EMI-EMC and Component Test Labs and India’s first CAV proving grounds to test Autonomous Vehicles in 100+ acres,” the minister said.

The state government has signed a MOU with ATS-TUV Rheinland, a leading German services provider which will invest Rs 250 crore to develop and operate these facilities in Yenkathala.

“Our ESS cluster will have world class infrastructure to manufacture lithium-ion cells, cathode active battery material, and other lithium-ion components. The cluster will also have a battery recycling facility to minimise carbon footprint and reduce costs of production for developing battery packs for EVs,” the minister said.

He said in TMV the government will bring together industry and the academia to setup series of Centers of Excellence (CoE) to create industry ready talent.

He announced that India’s first CoE in Automotive cybersecurity in collaboration between BITS Hyderabad and Bosch, will be launched in the upcoming academic year.

This COE between BITS and Bosch will set an example for the country for creating talent to meet the changing requirements of the automotive industry

“Further, we will be announcing at least four other COEs over the next few weeks on topics like Automotive Cybersecurity, Automotive Artificial Intelligence, Electrochemistry and Modelling & Simulation,” he added.

The minister said that another focus area for TMV is to promote mobility startups in the state

T-Hub, India’s largest innovation centre, has partnered with leading mobility corporates such as Maruti Suzuki, Nissan, and Uber for identifying innovative start-ups and has incubated successful start-ups such as Biliti Electric, Hala Mobility etc

The state has entered into an MoU with Plug and Play to set up co-working and incubation spaces for start-ups. To identify and support entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, the state is organising ‘Grand Start-up challenge’ as part of Hyderabad E-Mobility week. State will be supporting selected ideas through grants and incubation support. Over 100 start-ups in the mobility space have submitted cutting edge ideas.

He announced that the Hyderabad E Mobility will be held regularly to foster collaboration by bringing together the thought leaders, experts and global automotive ecosystem players to chart a course for sustainable mobility.

In addition to the Summit, the Hyderabad E-Mobility week includes RallE, which was organized with an objective to promote e-mobility amongst the citizens and saw participation from more than 700 EVs.

Hyderabad E-Motor Show will provide a platform to the automotive companies to showcase their next gen EV models.

To showcase the power of E-Mobility, Hyderabad will become the first city in India to host the Formula E race.