Telangana Leaders Close to YSRCP Step Up Attacks on Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

A new round of political friction has emerged as several Telangana Congress leaders, who share close ties with the YSRCP, have intensified their criticism of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Their comments come days after Pawan’s recent statements, which have stirred strong reactions across both states.

Anirudh Reddy, a former YSRCP leader from Jadcherla and now a Congress MLA, was the first to react strongly. Although he stayed silent for five days after Pawan’s remarks, he eventually launched a sharp counterattack. He argued that Pawan’s political comments clearly revealed his intentions and suggested that the Jana Sena chief was attempting to influence Telangana politics under the guise of discussing alliances and solo contests.

Soon after, Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy entered the debate. Known for his close association with Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he demanded that Pawan tender an unconditional apology. He said Pawan’s statements had hurt the sentiments of Telangana people. He even warned that if Pawan refused to apologise, none of his films would be allowed to release in theatres across Telangana. He praised Chiranjeevi as a superstar with a good heart but said Pawan lacked political maturity.

Adding to this growing chorus, Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari also issued a stern warning. He said Pawan must withdraw his remarks or face difficulties in Telangana in the future. He criticised him for making comments that could increase hostility between the two Telugu states. Srihari reminded Pawan that he had used Telangana’s resources to build his career and reach his current position. He added that if Pawan wanted political mileage, he should prove himself through work instead of provocative statements. He called Pawan’s tone “headstrong” and advised him to stop using divisive language.

Another minister, Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka), echoed similar concerns. She said such remarks could damage harmony between the two regions and urged Pawan to show responsibility in his public statements.

A Coordinated Political Strategy?

Pawan Kalyan’s comments were made long ago, yet the responses from Telangana leaders close to the YSRCP are coming one after another. Political observers say this pattern clearly suggests an underlying political strategy. The coordination hints at a deliberate attempt to escalate the issue and shape public opinion.