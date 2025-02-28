x
Home > Politics

Telangana: Mini Industrial Parks for Women in all constituencies

Published on February 28, 2025 by swathy

Telangana: Mini Industrial Parks for Women in all constituencies

Telangana Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said, Government is planning to develop mini industrial parks for women entrepreneurs in all the constituencies in Telangana. He promised 10 percent reservation for the women entrepreneurs belonging to SC/ST sections in these mini industrial parks.

D Sridhar Babu spoke at the round table conference organised by SC/ST legislators and SC/ST entrepreneurs at FICCI office in Hyderabad on Friday. During the conference he revealed plans of Revanth Reddy Sarkar for the empowerment of SC and ST entrepreneurs.

“Medium Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME) play a crucial role in the development of the economy. They are the backbone of the economy. Therefore Telangana Govt has been taking utmost care about promoting MSMEs in the state. In the process we are also focusing on encouraging and promoting women entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs from SC/ST sections. To give a fillip to these sections, we are launching mini industrial parks for women entrepreneurs in all the constituencies,” said Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu speaking at the round table.

“We will not just provide space for women entrepreneurs in mini industrial parks for women but also provide them mentoring, access to finance and create an ecosystem conducive for their growth in these mini industrial parks. Besides promoting women entrepreneurs, special focus will also be put on SC/ST entrepreneurs. 10 percent of space in these mini industrial parks will be provided to SCs and STs women entrepreneurs,” further explained D Sridhar Babu.

During the occasion, Sridhar babu also shared cheerful news for MSME entrepreneurs as he said that Revanth Reddy Govt is committed to clear pending due of Rs 4,500 Cr and Rs 300 Cr will be cleared next month.

