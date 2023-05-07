Telangana minister KTR invited to AsiaBerlin Summit

Telangana’s minister for information technology and industries K.T. Rama Rao has been invited to the ‘AsiaBerlin Summit 2023’, to be held in Berlin, Germany, from June 12 to 15.

This year’s summit will be held on the theme ‘Connecting the Startup Ecosystems’ and will be inaugurated by the Governing Mayor of Berlin in the Berlin City Hall

The invite from the Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises, requested minister KTR to speak at this year’s Summit and thus strengthen the partnership between our countries and send a visible signal for intensifying this cooperation.

The AsiaBerlin Summit is the annual summit addressing economic connections between Berlin and Asia, with the goal of connecting Berlin startups with valuable markets and ecosystems in Asia.

This year, the summit will focus on three main topics — mobility and logistics, energy transition, green tech, climate change and artificial intelligence. In addition, a dedicated investor program, a startup pitch competition and guided tours through the Berlin ecosystem will be organised.

Earlier on May 4, the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) invited KTR to the 14th WEF annual meeting of the new champions, to be held from June 27 to 29, 2023 in Tianjin, China, with the support of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

WEF’s President BA,rge Brende stated in the invitation that driven by KTR’s vision, Telangana has become a beacon of innovation and a pioneer in embracing emerging technologies.

“Telangana is leading India’s start-up and innovation system through future-oriented policies and enablers such as the T-Hub. Participants will be keen to hear your insights on promoting growth in Telangana led by entrepreneurship, innovation and digital transformation,” reads the invitation.

The meeting will convene over 1,500 global leaders from business, government, civil society, international organizations and academia at a pivotal time for the global economic recovery. It will focus on key transformations such as accelerating the energy transition, making progress on climate and sustainability, deploying innovation across economies and industries, and post-pandemic consumer behaviour.