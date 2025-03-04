Telangana MLC Results: BJP upbeat, Congress under pressure

BJP candidate Malka Komaraiah won from Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar teachers constituency, giving much needed push to the saffron party at a crucial point of time.

As BJP cadres celebrated the victory of Malka Komaraiah on Monday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay termed it as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Telangana state unit.

In another MLC poll held for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda teachers constituency, Sripal Reddy of PRTU won. Though BJP fielded its candidate, he lost to PRTU candidate.

While elections were held to three MLC posts, BJP fielded its candidates for all the three. On the otherside Congress has fielded its candidate for only one MLC election.

Congress chose Alphores Educational Institutions founder V Narendar Reddy for Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates Constituency. In fact this is the only one MLC election, where Congress and BJP are in direct fight.

But with BJP already scoring a victory in MLC polls for teachers constituency, the pressure is now on Congress.

Though MLC election counting started on Monday morning, counting for Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates Constituency did not take off till Tuesday morning. The whole first day was consumed for just checking invalid votes and preparing ballot papers bundles.

According to the update by Tuesday afternoon from counting centre, the counting may be completed by Wednesday. So, we have to wait for another 12 to 24 hours for getting the final result.

As per the updates received till now, BJP and Congress are in a neck-to-neck fight. While this is a good news for BJP, surely a stressful for one for Congress. Beacuse, BJP has already scored a victory in Teachers constituency and if it wins Graduates Constituency also, then it will be a big boost for BJP’s future prospects in Telangana.

On the otherside Congress is in an unenviable situation. Being in power in the state, it has to win Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates Constituency MLC at any cost. Moreover it is its sitting seat.

At a time when Congress Govt is facing difficult times and receiving flak from both people and Opposition, losing this MLC election will be a big blow to its survival. So, Congress leaders, including CM and seniors are eagerly tracking the couting of MLC votes counting.