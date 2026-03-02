Telangana Model or Political Liability? A National Test for Revanth

What happens in Hyderabad is no longer staying in Hyderabad – it is being watched by the entire country. The “Telangana Model” was supposed to be the Congress party’s national calling card. Instead, it may be becoming a political liability. For Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the challenge is no longer just governing a state; it is surviving a national credibility test. If this model is meant to inspire the country, it cannot afford to look like a warning sign.

The cracks in the narrative are wide. On Monday Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calls out the Telangana government. In a post on X, he said, “The demolition of nearly 700 Bhoodan-allotted homes in Khammam, leaving around 3,000 people homeless, exposes the Congress government’s true face in Telangana. This ‘bulldozer raj’ mirrors the BJP’s model of using state power against the poorest. The Congress leadership in Keralam, which claims to stand with the people, cannot wash its hands of this shame. They must answer for their party’s assault on the marginalised”.

This is a calculated political strike ahead of elections in Kerala. By using the “bulldozer raj” label – a term Congress has spent years weaponizing against the BJP – Vijayan has turned Hyderabad’s local enforcement into a national embarrassment. You cannot campaign against “bulldozer politics” in Delhi while practicing it in Telangana.

The Musi River rejuvenation project has similarly backfired, shifting from an urban reform plan to a moral crisis. Tushar Gandhi’s intervention was a direct hit to the party’s ideological core. By stating that “displacing residents to create space for a Gandhi statue is the most un-Gandhian action,” and invoking Bapu’s voice to say, “Not in my name. Stop it!”, he turned a local administrative drive into a national debate on ethics. When the great-grandson of the party’s primary icon calls your actions “un-Gandhian,” the political damage travels far beyond the banks of the Musi.

Then there is the glaring “Adani contradiction.” Nationally, Rahul Gandhi has staked his reputation on attacking the Adani Group, labeling it the “financial backbone of the BJP” and claiming the “PM is 100% protecting this man.” Yet, in Telangana, Revanth Reddy is shaking hands on billion-dollar deals with the same conglomerate. This isn’t just a policy gap; it’s a gift to the BJP. It allows the opposition to paint the Congress as a party of double standards—crusaders in front of a microphone, but business partners behind closed doors.

Even in Kancha Gachibowli Lands protest at University of Hyderabad (UoH), where the “Telangana Model” was accused of trading education and ecology for real estate. The government’s move to auction 400 acres of ecologically rich land triggered a nationwide outcry. Revanth Reddy dismissed the student protesters, sarcastically remarking that “there are no deer, no tigers, but only ‘cunning jackals’ who want to hinder development.” This rhetoric has backfired spectacularly. When images of peacocks and deer allegedly fleeing bulldozers went viral—shared by national celebrities and activists—the narrative shifted from “land ownership” to an “assault on public education and nature.” The Supreme Court’s intervention to stay the work has only cemented the idea that the state’s “development” is out of sync with its supposed values.

Revanth Reddy is walking a dangerous tightrope.

Statements around funding ₹10000cr for Rahul Gandhi, temple demolition controversies, and strong administrative actions have further amplified scrutiny. What may be framed locally as governance is projected nationally as ideology.

Congress units in poll-bound states will be judged through the Telangana example. If Telangana is projected negatively, the impact will not remain within the state. It will affect the party’s image across India. Anyhow their social media does bad job.

Politics today does not stay local. A decision in Hyderabad becomes a talking point in Kerala or Karnataka. A statement in Telangana becomes campaign material in another state.

If the Telangana model is to be showcased as a success, it must also align with the party’s national messaging. Development and political consistency now go together. Ignoring that balance could cost more than expected.