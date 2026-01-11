x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

Telangana Movie Ticket Hike Row Triggers Political Storm

Published on January 11, 2026 by nymisha

Telangana Movie Ticket Hike Row Triggers Political Storm

The controversy over movie ticket price hikes in Telangana has turned into a major political flashpoint. BRS leader Harish Rao has launched a sharp attack on the Revanth Reddy government, accusing it of confusion, double standards, and lack of transparency in handling decisions related to the film industry.

Harish Rao said that instead of theatres, a suspense thriller appears to be unfolding inside the state Secretariat. He questioned whether the state actually has a functioning government and who is truly controlling key decisions. His criticism comes after multiple government orders were issued permitting ticket price hikes, even as the Chief Minister had earlier promised on the Assembly floor that there would be no increase in ticket rates or benefit shows.

Rao expressed shock that ticket hike orders were issued without the knowledge of the Cinematography Minister. He said it was alarming that a Cabinet Minister appeared helpless about decisions taken in his own department. This, he argued, raises serious questions about governance and the existence of unseen forces influencing policy decisions from behind the scenes.

The BRS leader alleged that the government was treating filmmakers selectively. He claimed that some films were denied permissions until late night, while others were granted approvals with special treatment. According to him, the film industry was being used as a platform to settle political scores rather than being treated as a professional industry.

Harish Rao also accused the government of running a commission racket under the guise of ticket price hikes. He warned that details of the alleged scam and the forces behind it would soon be made public. The BRS has demanded a thorough investigation and urged the Governor to take note of developments.

The issue has sparked intense debate across political and film circles. As more films receive approvals for higher ticket prices, questions continue to grow over policy transparency in Telangana’s governance.

