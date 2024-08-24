Telangana NRI dies in Saudi Arabia

A Telugu NRI from Telangana passed away due to dehydration because of a heat wave in a desert in Saudi Arabia and the incident took place in Empty Quarter (Rub Al-Khali) located in the eastern province of the southern desert. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Shahzad Khan aged 27 and he was a resident of Karimnagar. Mohammed Shahzad Khan lost the GPS signal and his battery drained away and later he ran out of fuel. Mohammed Shahzad Khan got stuck in the desert for four days and he passed away due to dehydration.

The mortal remains of Mohammed Shahzad Khan was trasced on a prayer rug in the sand dunes on Thursday. Mohammed Shahzad Khan is working with a telecommunication firm based in Saudi Arabia from the past three years. He along with his colleague (from Sudan) were on professional work and lost trace. Rub Al-Khali happens to be one of the most dangerous deserts of the globe and it ranges 650 kms. Efforts to bring the mortal remains of Mohammed Shahzad Khan are on.

-Sanyogita