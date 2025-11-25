Telangana Panchayath Elections on December 11, 14 & 17

Telangana Panchayath elections will be held on December 11, 14 and 17. Telangana State Election Commission released the notification for the Panchayath elections on Tuesday. Elections to 12,728 Gram Panchayaths will be held in three phases.

The fresh notification puts to end the suspense over the much awaited Panchayat elections in Telangana state.

Telangana State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini announced the schedule of Panchayath elections on Tuesday. With the release of notification, election code has come in to vogue from November 25, Tuesday.

According to the State Election Commission, voting will be conducted from 7 AM to 1 PM on polling days. Counting of votes will be done on the same day from 2 PM onwards. Results will be declared on the same day, after completion of counting.

Along with 12,728 Sarpanchs 1,12,242 ward members will be elected in three phases. The filing of nominations for the first phase will start from November 27, Thursday. Thus election fever has took Telangana villages into it’s grip, heating up political landscape in the state.