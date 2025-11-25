x
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Telangana Panchayath Elections on December 11, 14 & 17

Published on November 25, 2025 by deepthinandanreddy

Telangana Panchayath Elections on December 11, 14 & 17

revanth reddy

Telangana Panchayath elections will be held on December 11, 14 and 17. Telangana State Election Commission released the notification for the Panchayath elections on Tuesday. Elections to 12,728 Gram Panchayaths will be held in three phases.

The fresh notification puts to end the suspense over the much awaited Panchayat elections in Telangana state.

Telangana State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini announced the schedule of Panchayath elections on Tuesday. With the release of notification, election code has come in to vogue from November 25, Tuesday.

According to the State Election Commission, voting will be conducted from 7 AM to 1 PM on polling days. Counting of votes will be done on the same day from 2 PM onwards. Results will be declared on the same day, after completion of counting.

Along with 12,728 Sarpanchs 1,12,242 ward members will be elected in three phases. The filing of nominations for the first phase will start from November 27, Thursday. Thus election fever has took Telangana villages into it’s grip, heating up political landscape in the state.

