Telangana Phone Tapping Case Sparks Fresh Political Storm

The phone tapping case in Telangana continues to take sharp political turns, intensifying tensions across party lines. As the probe progresses, the issue has moved from legal corridors to the centre of public and political debate.

In a major development, K. T. Rama Rao, Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, has issued legal notices to BJP Members of Parliament Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Dharmapuri Arvind. KTR alleged that both leaders made baseless statements aimed at damaging his reputation and personal integrity.

Bandi Sanjay strongly objected to KTR’s comments on phone surveillance, accusing the previous administration of misusing security mechanisms for political and personal targeting. His remarks triggered widespread controversy.

Dharmapuri Arvind went a step further with severe personal allegations, drawing strong criticism from BRS leaders. They accused him of lowering the political discourse and crossing ethical boundaries.

Reacting firmly, KTR stated that he welcomes political criticism but will not tolerate defamatory accusations without evidence. Through his legal notice, he demanded a public apology and withdrawal of the remarks within five days. He also warned of civil and criminal defamation cases if the demand is ignored.

With the investigation ongoing and legal battles beginning, the phone tapping case has become a flashpoint in Telangana politics.