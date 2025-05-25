x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Telangana Phone Tapping : US Homeland Security Begins Proceedings

Published on May 25, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Telangana Phone Tapping : US Homeland Security Begins Proceedings
image
Photos: Chandrababu Naidu House Warming Ceremony
image
AP Government Brings Building Permits Right to Citizens’ Doorstep
image
AP Government Cracks Down After Deadly Attack in Palnadu District
image
Target set for Pawan Kalyan’s Films

Telangana Phone Tapping : US Homeland Security Begins Proceedings

62% Indians run out of smartphone space every three months

Preparations to issue a Red Corner Notice against Prabhakar Rao, the main accused in the phone tapping case, have intensified significantly. The US Homeland Security agency has begun proceedings to send him back to India from America, marking a crucial development in this high-profile case.

Despite Prabhakar Rao’s intense efforts to prevent his deportation from America to India, investigating agencies are systematically countering each of his moves. The accused has been trying various legal and procedural tactics to stay in the United States, but authorities are prepared for such manoeuvres.

Investigation teams have been closely monitoring his activities and legal challenges, ensuring they have responses ready for every attempt he makes to avoid facing charges in India.

The investigation report reveals the shocking extent of illegal phone surveillance operations. Prabhakar Rao allegedly played a central role in illegally tapping personal conversations of numerous individuals, including judges and other prominent figures. This revelation highlights how widespread and serious the phone tapping network had become.

The report details specific instances where private conversations were recorded without legal authorisation, showing a systematic violation of privacy rights across different levels of society.

Sources suggest that investigating agencies deliberately included comprehensive details about phone tapping operations in their report, anticipating that Prabhakar Rao might claim political asylum to avoid deportation. By documenting the criminal nature of his alleged activities, authorities aim to prevent him from successfully arguing for refugee status.

This appears to be Prabhakar Rao’s final option to avoid returning to India, making the current legal battle crucial. The Special Investigation Team is working diligently to ensure all his remaining legal avenues are effectively countered through proper documentation and evidence presentation.

Previous Photos: Chandrababu Naidu House Warming Ceremony
else

TRENDING

image
Target set for Pawan Kalyan’s Films
image
Re-release tensions for Bhairavam
image
Theatre Shutdown Drama: What Exactly Happened?

Latest

image
Telangana Phone Tapping : US Homeland Security Begins Proceedings
image
Photos: Chandrababu Naidu House Warming Ceremony
image
AP Government Brings Building Permits Right to Citizens’ Doorstep
image
AP Government Cracks Down After Deadly Attack in Palnadu District
image
Target set for Pawan Kalyan’s Films

Most Read

image
Telangana Phone Tapping : US Homeland Security Begins Proceedings
image
AP Government Brings Building Permits Right to Citizens’ Doorstep
image
AP Government Cracks Down After Deadly Attack in Palnadu District

Related Articles

Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look