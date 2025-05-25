Telangana Phone Tapping : US Homeland Security Begins Proceedings

Preparations to issue a Red Corner Notice against Prabhakar Rao, the main accused in the phone tapping case, have intensified significantly. The US Homeland Security agency has begun proceedings to send him back to India from America, marking a crucial development in this high-profile case.

Despite Prabhakar Rao’s intense efforts to prevent his deportation from America to India, investigating agencies are systematically countering each of his moves. The accused has been trying various legal and procedural tactics to stay in the United States, but authorities are prepared for such manoeuvres.

Investigation teams have been closely monitoring his activities and legal challenges, ensuring they have responses ready for every attempt he makes to avoid facing charges in India.

The investigation report reveals the shocking extent of illegal phone surveillance operations. Prabhakar Rao allegedly played a central role in illegally tapping personal conversations of numerous individuals, including judges and other prominent figures. This revelation highlights how widespread and serious the phone tapping network had become.

The report details specific instances where private conversations were recorded without legal authorisation, showing a systematic violation of privacy rights across different levels of society.

Sources suggest that investigating agencies deliberately included comprehensive details about phone tapping operations in their report, anticipating that Prabhakar Rao might claim political asylum to avoid deportation. By documenting the criminal nature of his alleged activities, authorities aim to prevent him from successfully arguing for refugee status.

This appears to be Prabhakar Rao’s final option to avoid returning to India, making the current legal battle crucial. The Special Investigation Team is working diligently to ensure all his remaining legal avenues are effectively countered through proper documentation and evidence presentation.