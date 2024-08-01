Telangana Plans Fourth City : KTR Raises Legal Concerns

While Andhra Pradesh is still looking to develop its capital city, Telangana is planning to develop its fourth city. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in Wednesday’s assembly, spoke about the development of another city at Mucherla in Ranga Reddy district adjoining Hyderabad.

Following Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad, this is going to be the fourth city with all amenities and infrastructure. The BRS government had planned to establish a pharma city at Mucherla on 19,000 acres of land, but the Congress government, after coming into power, scrapped the project.

Regarding the development of Mucherla, KTR has requested to reconsider the Pharma city establishment in Mucherla. Revanth Reddy said Mucherla will be the future city, and rather than developing a city with pollution, Pharma villages will be established with no pollution issues.

A Skill University is going to be established in Mucherla, and the National Academy of Construction, which provides skill training to youth, will be shifted to Mucherla. For healthcare, the government is planning to allocate 1,000 acres to create a health city. Additionally, 200 acres will be dedicated to an Artificial Intelligence hub. An international cricket stadium and an international golf course with connectivity from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport will also be constructed, said Reddy.

KTR warned of legal actions if the plan proceeds, as there are certain provisions in the land acquisition guidelines that the Congress government is allegedly trying to alter.

-Sanyogita