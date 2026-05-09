Telangana Plans ‘Traffic-Free Hyderabad’, Seeks Centre’s Support for Musi Rejuvenation

Multi-level traffic network, EV push and economic zoning unveiled before Parliamentary Standing Committee

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday said the State Government is working towards transforming Hyderabad into a “traffic-free city” through a large-scale infrastructure plan involving underpasses, elevated corridors, surface roads, multi-level parking facilities and a multi-modal transport system.

Addressing the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Affairs and Housing at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said road widening alone cannot solve Hyderabad’s growing traffic challenges and stressed the need for integrated urban mobility planning.

“We are striving to transform Hyderabad into a traffic-free city. In key areas, we have adopted a multi-pronged strategy through underpasses, surface roads and elevated corridors to ensure smoother traffic flow,” the Chief Minister said.

The meeting was attended by Standing Committee Chairperson Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, senior members of the committee, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and officials from the State and Central governments.

Multi-modal transport, parking infrastructure planned

Revanth Reddy said the government is focusing on a multi-modal transport system to address future urban mobility needs as Hyderabad continues to expand rapidly.

As part of the plan, the government intends to establish multi-level parking facilities across the city to ease congestion and improve traffic movement.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the increasing pressure on urban infrastructure due to rapid modernization and urbanization, stating that Hyderabad’s future growth requires long-term infrastructure planning rather than temporary solutions.

CURE, PURE and RARE economic model unveiled

The Chief Minister briefed the committee on the government’s long-term development strategy under the “Telangana Rising 2047” vision plan.

As part of this model, the state has been divided into three economic zones:

• CURE (Core Urban Region Economy): Area within the Outer Ring Road to be developed as a service sector hub.

• PURE (Peri-Urban Region Economy): Area between the Outer Ring Road and Regional Ring Road to be promoted as a manufacturing hub.

• RARE (Rural Agriculture Region Economy): Region beyond the Regional Ring Road to focus on agriculture and allied sectors.

The Chief Minister said the vision aims to transform Telangana into a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

EV buses, electric autos part of pollution control measures

The Chief Minister informed the committee that the government is introducing electric buses into the RTC fleet in Hyderabad as part of measures to reduce air pollution.

He also announced plans to retrofit existing auto-rickshaws within the Core Urban Region and convert them into electric vehicles free of cost.

The government further presented detailed plans on drinking water supply, urban development, Musi River rejuvenation and future infrastructure projects through a PowerPoint presentation before the committee.

Revanth seeks Centre’s cooperation for Musi project

During the meeting, Revanth Reddy appealed to the Parliamentary Standing Committee to facilitate greater cooperation from the Central Government for the Musi River Rejuvenation Project and other urban development initiatives.

The committee members described the Musi project as a “revolutionary decision” and said it was the first project of its kind in the country aimed at improving the quality of life in a major urban centre.

The committee appreciated the Telangana government for taking up the prestigious project and also lauded the state’s initiatives for women’s empowerment.

Earlier, the Chief Minister felicitated the Standing Committee Chairperson and members during the meeting.