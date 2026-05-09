x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Politics

Telangana Plans ‘Traffic-Free Hyderabad’, Seeks Centre’s Support for Musi Rejuvenation

Published on May 9, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Telangana Plans ‘Traffic-Free Hyderabad’, Seeks Centre’s Support for Musi Rejuvenation
image
Pooja Hegde slips into a Floral Bikini
image
Ranabaali: Vijay effort stuns in Birthday special Glimpse
image
Tamil Nadu Political Drama Nears Climax as VCK Extends Support to Vijay
image
Birthday Treat from Rowdy Janardhana: Vijay Deverakonda Look Goes Viral

Telangana Plans ‘Traffic-Free Hyderabad’, Seeks Centre’s Support for Musi Rejuvenation

Telangana Plans ‘Traffic-Free Hyderabad’, Seeks Centre’s Support for Musi Rejuvenation

Multi-level traffic network, EV push and economic zoning unveiled before Parliamentary Standing Committee
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday said the State Government is working towards transforming Hyderabad into a “traffic-free city” through a large-scale infrastructure plan involving underpasses, elevated corridors, surface roads, multi-level parking facilities and a multi-modal transport system.

Addressing the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Affairs and Housing at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said road widening alone cannot solve Hyderabad’s growing traffic challenges and stressed the need for integrated urban mobility planning.

“We are striving to transform Hyderabad into a traffic-free city. In key areas, we have adopted a multi-pronged strategy through underpasses, surface roads and elevated corridors to ensure smoother traffic flow,” the Chief Minister said.

The meeting was attended by Standing Committee Chairperson Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, senior members of the committee, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and officials from the State and Central governments.

Multi-modal transport, parking infrastructure planned

Revanth Reddy said the government is focusing on a multi-modal transport system to address future urban mobility needs as Hyderabad continues to expand rapidly.

As part of the plan, the government intends to establish multi-level parking facilities across the city to ease congestion and improve traffic movement.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the increasing pressure on urban infrastructure due to rapid modernization and urbanization, stating that Hyderabad’s future growth requires long-term infrastructure planning rather than temporary solutions.

CURE, PURE and RARE economic model unveiled
The Chief Minister briefed the committee on the government’s long-term development strategy under the “Telangana Rising 2047” vision plan.

As part of this model, the state has been divided into three economic zones:

• CURE (Core Urban Region Economy): Area within the Outer Ring Road to be developed as a service sector hub.

• PURE (Peri-Urban Region Economy): Area between the Outer Ring Road and Regional Ring Road to be promoted as a manufacturing hub.

• RARE (Rural Agriculture Region Economy): Region beyond the Regional Ring Road to focus on agriculture and allied sectors.

The Chief Minister said the vision aims to transform Telangana into a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

EV buses, electric autos part of pollution control measures

The Chief Minister informed the committee that the government is introducing electric buses into the RTC fleet in Hyderabad as part of measures to reduce air pollution.

He also announced plans to retrofit existing auto-rickshaws within the Core Urban Region and convert them into electric vehicles free of cost.

The government further presented detailed plans on drinking water supply, urban development, Musi River rejuvenation and future infrastructure projects through a PowerPoint presentation before the committee.

Revanth seeks Centre’s cooperation for Musi project

During the meeting, Revanth Reddy appealed to the Parliamentary Standing Committee to facilitate greater cooperation from the Central Government for the Musi River Rejuvenation Project and other urban development initiatives.

The committee members described the Musi project as a “revolutionary decision” and said it was the first project of its kind in the country aimed at improving the quality of life in a major urban centre.

The committee appreciated the Telangana government for taking up the prestigious project and also lauded the state’s initiatives for women’s empowerment.

Earlier, the Chief Minister felicitated the Standing Committee Chairperson and members during the meeting.

Previous Pooja Hegde slips into a Floral Bikini
else

TRENDING

image
Pooja Hegde slips into a Floral Bikini
image
Ranabaali: Vijay effort stuns in Birthday special Glimpse
image
Birthday Treat from Rowdy Janardhana: Vijay Deverakonda Look Goes Viral

Latest

image
Telangana Plans ‘Traffic-Free Hyderabad’, Seeks Centre’s Support for Musi Rejuvenation
image
Pooja Hegde slips into a Floral Bikini
image
Ranabaali: Vijay effort stuns in Birthday special Glimpse
image
Tamil Nadu Political Drama Nears Climax as VCK Extends Support to Vijay
image
Birthday Treat from Rowdy Janardhana: Vijay Deverakonda Look Goes Viral

Most Read

image
Telangana Plans ‘Traffic-Free Hyderabad’, Seeks Centre’s Support for Musi Rejuvenation
image
Tamil Nadu Political Drama Nears Climax as VCK Extends Support to Vijay
image
Priyadarshi’s ‘Court’ Movie-Like Twist in Real Life? Honeytrap, Extortion and POCSO Claims Rock Karimnagar MP son

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album