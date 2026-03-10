x
Telangana Police Arrest 208 in Massive Cybercrime Operation Across 137 Bank Branches

Published on March 10, 2026 by Naveena Ghanate

Telangana Police Arrest 208 in Massive Cybercrime Operation Across 137 Bank Branches

In a major operation against cybercrime networks, Telangana Police arrested 208 people during a statewide crackdown on mule bank accounts used to facilitate cyber frauds across the country.

The operation, titled “Operation Crackdown 1.0,” was carried out under the supervision of the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) after analysing cyber fraud data from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Authorities identified several suspicious bank accounts opened in Telangana that were linked to complaints from different parts of India.

As part of the drive, 137 police teams comprising 512 personnel conducted simultaneous surprise checks at 137 bank branches across the state. During the verification process, police examined 1,888 suspicious bank accounts connected to 9,451 cybercrime cases, involving an estimated ₹100 crore in fraudulent transactions.

The operation led to the registration of 549 FIRs and identification of 626 suspects. Investigations revealed that many of the accused were acting as mule account holders, allowing cyber fraudsters to route money through their bank accounts in exchange for commissions of up to 5 percent per transaction.

Among those arrested were 15 women, seven students, two lecturers and one government employee working in the Electricity Department. The accused also included people from different professional backgrounds such as software engineers, businessmen, private employees, healthcare workers and daily wage labourers, highlighting the wide network supporting cyber fraud operations.

Police also seized 63 mobile phones and 208 bank passbooks and cheque books used in the illegal activities. Investigators found that some mule accounts were opened using fake identities, fabricated KYC documents and proxy mobile numbers, allowing fraudsters to move funds quickly through multiple accounts and avoid detection.

During the investigation, authorities identified 52 additional associates and facilitators who helped recruit individuals to open bank accounts, arrange SIM cards, collect ATM cards and PIN details, and coordinate withdrawals or fund transfers once fraudulent money was deposited.

Police also arrested two bank employees, one each from the Bank of Maharashtra and Jubilee Hills Merchant Cooperative Bank, for allegedly facilitating irregular account openings and failing to follow proper KYC verification procedures. In 19 bank branches, more than 20 mule accounts each were detected, raising concerns over lapses in monitoring systems.

Officials said many of the suspicious accounts were linked to cybercrime complaints reported in other states through the NCRP system, even though there were no direct victims in Telangana. Despite this, Telangana Police took action to prevent the state’s banking system from being misused for cyber fraud anywhere in the country.

Police invoked Section 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against those assisting organised cybercrime networks. Further investigation is underway to trace the handlers, financial trails and interstate syndicates behind the fraud operations.

Telangana Police said the operation sends a clear message that mule account networks will not be allowed to operate from the state, and similar drives will continue in the future to prevent cybercrime and protect the digital financial ecosystem.

