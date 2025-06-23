Telangana Police taking death threat to MP seriously

BJP MP Raghunandan Rao received a death threat in the name of Maoists. The firebrand MP received a call from an unknown person, who introduced himself as a People’s War Group Maoist and threatened to kill the BJP parliamentarian by night on Monday.

MP Raghunandan Rao represents Medak Lok Sabha segment in the Parliament. He got the death threat when he was present at a function held in a private school in Dammaiguda in Medchal district on Monday. As soon as he got the call, Raghunandan Rao informed Telangana DGP, Medak SP and media, making it a viral news.

The unknown caller, who introduced himself as Maoist, said that he is calling from Madhya Pradesh state. While it has to be ascertained, whether the caller is really a Maoist or miscreant, Telangana Police is taking the call seriously as BJP-led NDA Sarkar is going all out to eliminate Maoists through Operation Kagar. Police feel that BJP leaders will be surely targeted by Maoists, if outlawed organisation’s leadership plans to retaliate. Moreover, with Telangana state sharing a long border with Chattisgarh state, where Operation Kagar is carried out aggressively, Telangana BJP leaders are expected to face greater risk.

Meanwhile commenting on the death threat, MP Raghunandan Rao said that BJP leaders will not be deterred with threats like these and stressed that Operation Kagar will continue.

PM Modi Sarkar has been taking unprecedented steps to crush Left Wing Extremism in India. Operation Kagar carried out under the personal supervision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is dealing a death blow to Maoists. In spite of repeated requests from Maoists for peace talks, Modi Sarkar is going ahead with armed forces action to put an end to the outlawed organisation. Home Minister Amit Shah announced just a day ago, that Operation Kagar will continue even in the rainy season.