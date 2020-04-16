Telangana ready to handle even 1 lakh patients: CM

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said that the state has made all arrangements, which are adequate to handle even one lakh Covid-19 patients.

He told a review meeting with top officials that the government is ready to conduct tests on any number of people and offer treatment to those found infected with coronavirus.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said the state had adequate test kits to conduct tests on any number of people.

There is no scarcity of the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits, he informed.

“We have 2.25 lakh PPE kits. The number will increase to 5 lakh shortly. We have placed orders for another 5 lakh kits. As on date, we have 3.25 lakh N95 masks. The number will increase to 5 lakh very soon. We have placed orders for another 5 lakh N95 masks.

“Besides this, ventilators, other medical equipment, number of doctors, other medical staff, hospitals, beds — all are ready. So far 20,000 beds are ready. Even if the number of patients increases to one lakh, the government has made all arrangements for their treatment,” he was quoted as saying by a statement from the CMO.

The Chief Minister said that 259 containment centres have been opened in the state and stringent measures were being taken to check the spread of the virus.

The CM made it clear that as per the guidelines issued by the Centre, lockdown in the state would continue till April 20. Later, based on the circumstances prevailing then, changes would be made.

He desired that the initiative shown by the people’s representatives, and the cooperation extended by the people for the implementation of the lockdown and assistance to the poor should continue.

Medical and Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that there are 514 active cases in the hospitals. Eight patients were discharged on Wednesday and another 128 would be discharged on Thursday.