Home > Politics

Telangana : Registration Process Streamlined Through New Slot System

Published on April 11, 2025 by nymisha

Telangana : Registration Process Streamlined Through New Slot System

The Stamps and Registration Department has successfully implemented a pilot slot booking system that dramatically speeds up document registrations. What typically took 90 minutes can now be completed in just 30 minutes, with some registrations finishing in as little as 10 minutes.

The slot booking system, introduced to curb corruption and irregularities, has been initially implemented in 22 Sub-Registrar offices across the state. On the first day alone, 626 registrations were completed successfully. Despite some initial technical hiccups during online submissions, both officials and citizens are expressing satisfaction with the new approach.

The department has also introduced AI technology at Suroor Nagar and Champapet Sub-Registrar offices. Users who book slots are assigned to these technologically advanced offices for faster processing.

“With the new slot system, people book their appointment the day before registration. When they arrive at their scheduled time, we can complete the entire process and return documents in just 10-15 minutes,” explained Srilatha, Sub-Registrar of Suroor Nagar.

Each Sub-Registrar office can process up to 48 slots per day. When booking a slot online, the computer network automatically checks whether the property is on the prohibited list. Users must obtain clearance from the Revenue Department before proceeding.

The online system displays various document types, including sale deeds, gift deeds, partition deeds, lease deeds, agreements of sale, development agreements, cancellation of sale deeds, and release deeds.

Telangana Revenue Minister Bonguleti Srinivas Reddy stated that the slot booking system was introduced to provide faster and more convenient services to people. “Any reform in the revenue department should focus on public welfare,” he emphasized, directing officials to create awareness about the slot booking system among citizens.

The minister added that the system eliminates delays in registration and enables people to complete their registrations transparently without middlemen. If successful, the system will be implemented in more offices across the state.

