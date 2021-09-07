Telangana releases Rs 73 crore for welfare of handloom weavers

The Telangana government has released Rs 73.5 crore for the welfare of handloom weavers and ancillary workers towards various schemes that are being implemented in the state, state Industry Minister K. T. Rama Rao announced on Tuesday.

He said the state government was taking up measures to ensure institutional and structural development of handlooms sector in the state and different welfare schemes and programmes are being implemented accordingly.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, measures are being taken to ensure the monthly income of the workers is over Rs 15,000, he said.

At a review meeting with Handloom Department officials, the minister said that following the implementation of different programmes by the state government, monthly income of handloom and ancillary workers had increased, and their living standards have improved.

Following a few requests made by handlooms workers to the minister, a meeting was held last month with Finance Minister Harish Rao and senior officials from the Handlooms Department. The minister on Tuesday conducted another meeting and responded positively to the requests made by handlooms workers.

During the meeting, KTR, as the minister is popularly known, reviewed the progress and implementation of all the schemes. He said the department would take all measures to release the funds sanctioned to workers at the earliest.

These government schemes are also helping the weavers have continuous work throughout the year, he added.

KTR had detailed review of schemes which include the Telangana Handloom Weavers Thrift Fund Saving and Security Scheme (TFSSS), 20 per cent Price Subsidy on hank yarn, dyes and Chemicals, Pavala Vaddi scheme, Marketing Support Schemes, Chenetha Mitra Scheme, and the Cash Credit Support Scheme.