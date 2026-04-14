Telangana RTC Strike From April 22: Govt Seeks Talks, Unions Stand Firm

Hyderabad, April 14: A confrontation is brewing over Telangana RTC after employee unions announced a statewide strike from April 22, while the state government appealed to workers to withdraw the protest and resolve pending issues through talks.

According to the Joint Action Committee (JAC) representing RTC employees, the strike call was given after neither the government nor RTC management responded to the strike notice served on March 13. Union leaders said employees submitted a charter of 32 demands.

The key demands include merger of RTC with the state government, conduct of labour union elections, salaries and benefits on par with government employees, implementation of long-pending wage revisions, and clearance of pending dues such as provident fund contributions and Credit Cooperative Society payments.

The proposed strike is expected to significantly affect public transport across Telangana. Employee unions warned that more than 6,000 buses could go off the roads, impacting over 60 lakh passengers who depend on RTC services daily.

Responding to the strike call, Telangana Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar urged workers to reconsider their decision, saying the government remains open for discussions at all times. He said employee welfare, passenger convenience and protection of the RTC organisation are the government’s top priorities.

The Minister clarified that issues related to RTC merger with the government and labour union recognition fall under the government’s purview. Except for those two matters, he said, the government is ready to discuss all other employee concerns.

He stated that a 2.1 per cent Dearness Allowance was recently implemented for RTC staff and there are currently no pending DA arrears. The issue of Pay Revision Commission benefits is also under consideration, he added.

Highlighting steps taken by the government, the Minister said PF arrears were reduced from ₹1,205 crore to ₹600 crore, while CCS dues were brought down from ₹690 crore to ₹300 crore. He said 2,978 new buses have been introduced, 1,134 compassionate appointments were given, and recruitment for fresh posts has been completed.

The Minister also said more than 90 RTC depots are now operating in profit and the corporation, once under financial stress, is gradually recovering.

With both sides holding firm positions, the coming days are likely to be crucial for negotiations, as any disruption in RTC operations could have a major impact on daily commuters across the state.