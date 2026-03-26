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Home > Politics

Telangana Secures Major Investments as Andhra Pradesh Pushes Culinary Tourism Vision

Published on March 26, 2026 by swathy

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Telangana Secures Major Investments as Andhra Pradesh Pushes Culinary Tourism Vision

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are advancing on two different but equally strategic fronts. One is focused on large scale industrial investment while the other is building a strong identity in tourism through culture and cuisine.

Telangana has reported significant progress from its recent global outreach efforts. IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu informed the Assembly that the state signed 44 MoUs during Davos visits in 2024 and 2025. These agreements represent investments worth Rs.2.19 lakh crore. The projects are at various stages of implementation and are expected to generate over 68,000 direct jobs.

The government has already allocated land to several companies linked to investments worth Rs.81,800 crore. This has generated revenue of Rs.1,540 crore for the state. Land has also been identified for additional projects worth around Rs.30,000 crore. These developments indicate steady movement from agreements to execution.

At the same time, Andhra Pradesh is focusing on strengthening its tourism ecosystem. The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority has signed an MoU with the Indian Culinary Institute in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The partnership aims to position the state as a leading culinary tourism destination.

The initiative will promote Telugu cuisine on national and global platforms. It will also support skill development and create employment opportunities in the hospitality sector. Food festivals and curated tourism events will play a key role in this strategy.

Together, these efforts reflect how both states are shaping growth through targeted and forward-looking policies.

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