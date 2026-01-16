Telangana Soars High With Its First Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hyderabad

Telangana has added a spectacular new attraction to its tourism with the launch of its first-ever Hot Air Balloon Festival. The three-day event, held at Secunderabad Parade Ground, is already drawing wide public attention for its unique experience. The festival was inaugurated by Jupally Krishna Rao, marking a new milestone in Hyderabad’s cultural and tourism journey.

Approximately 300 visitors who have booked tickets in advance will be permitted to experience hot air balloon rides. The rides promise a rare aerial view of the city and are expected to be one of the main highlights of the festival. For the general public, the Night Glow Show is open without restrictions. During this show, illuminated balloons remain tethered while lighting up the venue with music and coordinated displays, creating a festive atmosphere for families and photography enthusiasts.

Tickets for the Hot Air Balloon Festival are available online. Prices range from ₹500 to ₹1500, depending on age and the type of ride selected. Organisers have ensured that the pricing remains accessible so that more people can enjoy this first-of-its-kind event in the city.

This festival follows a successful series of tourism-focused events organised by the Telangana government during the Sankranti season. From January 13 to 15, the International Kite and Sweets Festival attracted large crowds and received an enthusiastic response. The celebrations continued with the Drone Festival at Gachibowli Stadium on January 16 and 17.

The Hot Air Balloon Festival at Secunderabad Parade Ground, scheduled from January 16 to 18, now stands out as a historic first for Hyderabad. Every evening from 4 pm onwards, visitors can watch the colourful balloons and enjoy a relaxed open-air experience in the heart of the city.

By introducing events like hot air ballooning, drone shows, and international festivals, Telangana is steadily positioning Hyderabad as a vibrant tourism and cultural destination. The debut of the Hot Air Balloon Festival has created a new visual identity for the city.