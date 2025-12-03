Telangana still waiting for Akhanda 2 Bookings

Akhanda 2 premieres are just 24 hours away and the advance bookings of the film are yet to be opened in Telangana. The government of Andhra Pradesh has issued a GO couple of days ago and the sales have started. The schedules are planned and the tickets are sold on online portals. But there is no clarity about the GO in Telangana. TFDC Chairman Dil Raju has acquired the Nizam theatrical rights of the film for a fancy price but the GO is yet to be out.

There is a huge confusion among the fans and the audience about the ticket sales and the premiere shows of Akhanda 2 in Telangana. Debates are going on and the makers have promised that the advance bookings will open today but fans are still in waiting mode. The content has been delivered in advance but the advance bookings are yet to open in Telangana. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Akhanda 2 is the last biggie of Tollywood. 14 Reels Plus are the producers of this big-budget attempt.