Telangana to decide on Sunday over lockdown relaxations

Telangana state cabinet will meet on Sunday to discuss and decide whether to continue the lockdown or make certain relaxations after April 20.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will preside over the cabinet meeting, which will take a decision on whether to continue the current lockdown till May 3 as it is or relax it as per the guidelines issued by the Centre.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday, the cabinet meeting will discuss steps being taken to check the spread of COVID-19 and the implementation of the lockdown.

Telangana is strictly implementing the lockdown in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases during the last few days.

The state has so far reported 650 COVID-19 positive cases and 18 deaths. Officials said 118 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The National Health Mission has identified nine districts in Telangana as COVID hotpots. While Hyderabad and seven other districts are categorized as hotspots with large outbreaks, Nalgonda is a hotspot district with clusters.