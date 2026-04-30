Telangana to Open Talks With Maharashtra on Tummidihatti Barrage, Pushes Medigadda Repairs Before Monsoon

CM Revanth Reddy seeks fast-track solution on Godavari project, asks team to engage Centre

Hyderabad: In a key move on Telangana’s long-pending irrigation plans, the State Government has decided to begin talks with Maharashtra to resolve issues related to the construction of the Tummidihatti Barrage.

At a high-level review meeting held on Wednesday, A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to start preparations for discussions with Maharashtra and seek approval for building the barrage at a height of 150 metres.

The Chief Minister also asked Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to write to Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and meet him personally to help resolve the issue quickly through coordination with Maharashtra.

Why 150 Metres Matters

During the meeting, irrigation experts and officials told the government that constructing the Tummidihatti Barrage at 150 metres would allow Telangana to utilise at least 100 TMC of water while keeping submergence in Maharashtra under control.

Officials said:

-> Maharashtra had earlier agreed to a barrage height of 148 metres

-> A height of 152 metres could lead to higher submergence in Maharashtra

-> 150 metres was seen as the best balance between water availability, lower cost and reduced displacement

-> The project can help move water to Sripada Yellampalli Reservoir through gravity flow, cutting pumping costs

The Chief Minister said the proposed height would not cause major additional submergence and assured that Telangana was ready to provide compensation to affected families if required.

Pranahita-Chevella Works Already Cost ₹11,000 Crore

Officials informed the meeting that around ₹11,000 crore has already been spent on the Pranahita-Chevella project and related canal works.

They said:

-> Canal construction has been completed in several stretches

-> 71.5 kilometres of canal work has already been executed

The government believes the Tummidihatti Barrage is crucial to fully utilise these earlier investments.

Medigadda Repairs Ordered Before Monsoon

The Chief Minister also reviewed the restoration works of the Medigadda Barrage and directed officials to speed up geo-technical testing and complete the required repairs before the monsoon begins.

The government sees the twin focus on Tummidihatti and Medigadda as central to improving irrigation security, drinking water supply and long-term water management in Telangana.