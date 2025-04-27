Telangana Uncovers Over 200 Crore Worth of Assets from Former Kaleshwaram ENC

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has identified illegal assets worth over 200 crore rupees belonging to Hariram, former Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) of the Kaleshwaram project. The ACB conducted extensive raids in the Gajwel area, uncovering significant properties allegedly acquired through illegal means.

After registering a case against former ENC Hariram for illegal assets, the ACB carried out searches at 13 different locations, including his residence and those of his relatives. These coordinated raids revealed the extent of his property holdings across multiple areas.

During the investigation, authorities discovered numerous properties, including 28 acres of agricultural land in Markook mandal, 20 guntas of land in Patancheru, six acres of mango orchard, A farmhouse, Multiple flats in Shaikpet, Kondapur, Srinagar, Narsingi, and Madhapur areas, Open plots in Kukatpally, Kothagudem, and Miryalaguda

The ACB officials also found that Hariram owned commercial property in Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, they discovered two independent houses in the Srinagar area of Hyderabad.

During the raids, ACB officials seized several valuable items, including Luxury cars, Gold jewellery, Various property documents and Bank deposit records

Following the raids and discovery of these assets, authorities took Hariram into custody and produced him before the court for remand proceedings. The investigation continues as officials work to document the full extent of his allegedly ill-got wealth.