x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Telangana Uncovers Over 200 Crore Worth of Assets from Former Kaleshwaram ENC

Published on April 27, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Subham Trailer: A crazy horror thriller with unlimited entertainment
image
Public Complaints on YSRCP leaders’ illegal activities
image
One more Disastrous Weekend for Telugu Cinema
image
The Hard Truth About India-Pakistan Conflicts Since 1971
image
Telangana Uncovers Over 200 Crore Worth of Assets from Former Kaleshwaram ENC

Telangana Uncovers Over 200 Crore Worth of Assets from Former Kaleshwaram ENC

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has identified illegal assets worth over 200 crore rupees belonging to Hariram, former Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) of the Kaleshwaram project. The ACB conducted extensive raids in the Gajwel area, uncovering significant properties allegedly acquired through illegal means.

After registering a case against former ENC Hariram for illegal assets, the ACB carried out searches at 13 different locations, including his residence and those of his relatives. These coordinated raids revealed the extent of his property holdings across multiple areas.

During the investigation, authorities discovered numerous properties, including 28 acres of agricultural land in Markook mandal, 20 guntas of land in Patancheru, six acres of mango orchard, A farmhouse, Multiple flats in Shaikpet, Kondapur, Srinagar, Narsingi, and Madhapur areas, Open plots in Kukatpally, Kothagudem, and Miryalaguda

The ACB officials also found that Hariram owned commercial property in Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, they discovered two independent houses in the Srinagar area of Hyderabad.

During the raids, ACB officials seized several valuable items, including Luxury cars, Gold jewellery, Various property documents and Bank deposit records

Following the raids and discovery of these assets, authorities took Hariram into custody and produced him before the court for remand proceedings. The investigation continues as officials work to document the full extent of his allegedly ill-got wealth.

Next The Hard Truth About India-Pakistan Conflicts Since 1971 Previous Nayanthara’s Quote Shocks Mega – Anil Team
else

TRENDING

image
Subham Trailer: A crazy horror thriller with unlimited entertainment
image
One more Disastrous Weekend for Telugu Cinema
image
Nayanthara’s Quote Shocks Mega – Anil Team

Latest

image
Subham Trailer: A crazy horror thriller with unlimited entertainment
image
Public Complaints on YSRCP leaders’ illegal activities
image
One more Disastrous Weekend for Telugu Cinema
image
The Hard Truth About India-Pakistan Conflicts Since 1971
image
Telangana Uncovers Over 200 Crore Worth of Assets from Former Kaleshwaram ENC

Most Read

image
Public Complaints on YSRCP leaders’ illegal activities
image
The Hard Truth About India-Pakistan Conflicts Since 1971
image
Telangana Uncovers Over 200 Crore Worth of Assets from Former Kaleshwaram ENC

Related Articles

Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look Malaika Arora NYC Trip SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes Disha Patani Flawless Look Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look