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Home > Politics

Telangana Unveils Landmark Labour Reforms With Digital Wage Payments and Higher Worker Protection

Published on June 1, 2026 by swathy

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Telangana Unveils Landmark Labour Reforms With Digital Wage Payments and Higher Worker Protection

Telangana

The Telangana government has introduced a major overhaul of its labour policy by making digital wage payments mandatory and extending minimum wage protection to gig workers. The move is being seen as one of the most significant labour reforms in recent years.

Under the new Government Order issued under the Code on Wages, 2019, employers can no longer pay workers in cash. Salaries must now be transferred through banking channels such as NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, or cheque payments. The government believes this will improve transparency, prevent wage disputes, and create a reliable record of payments.

The reforms also simplify the wage structure across industries. Instead of maintaining multiple industry-specific categories, workers will now be classified into four groups: Unskilled, Semi-Skilled, Skilled, and Highly Skilled. Telangana has also divided the state into three wage zones based on urban and rural classifications.

Minimum wages have been revised upward across all categories. In major urban areas, unskilled workers will now receive a minimum monthly wage of Rs 16,000, while highly skilled workers will earn at least Rs 20,000.

One of the most notable features of the reform is the inclusion of gig and platform workers. Employees involved in e-commerce delivery, courier services, and LPG distribution will now be covered under the minimum wage framework.

The policy also guarantees equal wages for men, women, transgender persons, and differently-abled employees performing the same work. Overtime work beyond eight hours must be paid at double the regular wage rate.

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