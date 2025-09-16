x
Telangana’s Financial Crisis: If Hospitals Can’t Be Paid, What About Colleges?

Published on September 16, 2025 by nymisha

Telangana’s Financial Crisis: If Hospitals Can’t Be Paid, What About Colleges?

revanth reddy

A major financial crisis is silently gripping Telangana. Starting today, private hospitals across the state have officially suspended Aarogyasri services. The reason- A staggering ₹1,400 crore in unpaid dues. For the last 12 months, 330 hospitals have been providing services without receiving payments. After weeks of failed discussions with the government, the hospital management had no choice but to pull the plug.

At the same time, private college owners, who had shut down nearly 1,000 colleges over fee reimbursement issues, have agreed to reopen after the government promised ₹600 crore now and another ₹600 crore by Diwali. But the big question is — if the government doesn’t have the money to pay hospitals, how will it manage to pay colleges?

The numbers speak for themselves. Colleges are demanding a total of ₹7,500 crore. Even though ₹1,200 crore was already allocated in the budget, it hasn’t been released. Semester exams are getting delayed, and the future of 13 lakh students is hanging in the balance.

The state is not only struggling with education and healthcare payments. Government employees are still waiting for their long-pending dues. Contractors, who’ve been waiting endlessly for bills to be cleared, are now threatening to go on strike, too.

This paints a worrying picture. The promises are many, but the money is missing. The government is trying to calm the storm, but the cracks are clearly visible. When hospitals stop treating patients due to lack of funds, and colleges come close to shutting down, it’s not just a financial problem; it’s a governance issue.

Before making new promises, the government needs to answer one simple question: If there’s no money for health, is there really money for education?

