Telangana’s New DGP C.V. Anand: All You Need to Know

Telangana has appointed senior IPS officer C.V. Anand as the new Director General of Police. A 1991-batch IPS officer with 35 years of service, Anand will officially take charge as Telangana DGP on May 1, 2026. Over the decades, he has built a reputation as a field officer, reformer, city police strategist, and technology-driven administrator.

Early Life and Family Background

C.V. Anand was born on June 5, 1968, at Petlaburj in Hyderabad. His parents, C. Damodar Reddy and Yashoda Devi, originally belonged to Kuntloor village in present-day Rangareddy district before moving to Hyderabad in 1959. His father later retired as Conservator of Forests in the Indian Forest Service.

He is the youngest of five sons. His elder brother Vinod, a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, died in a MiG-21 aircraft crash, a deeply personal chapter in the family’s history.

Anand is married to Lalita Anand, his college classmate. He has two sons. One of them, Milind, is a professional cricketer who has represented India U-19 and captained Hyderabad’s senior team.

Education and Cricket Years

Anand studied at Vidyaranya High School and Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet. He was a topper in academics while also excelling in sports.

In 1986, he represented Hyderabad Under-19 cricket and toured England with the team. He later joined Nizam College from 1986 to 1989, completing his B.A. in Mathematics, Economics and Statistics, and then pursued M.A. Economics at Osmania University.

Entered IPS at 22

After missing higher-level cricket selection, Anand prepared for the Civil Services Examination in 1990. He cleared Prelims, Mains and Interview in his first attempt at the age of 22, and joined the IPS in 1991.

35 Years of Service: Career Timeline

1991–2000: Naxal Zone Operations

The first nine years of his career were spent in naxal-affected districts:

• ASP Warangal Rural

• Addl. SP Operations, Bellampalli

• SP Nizamabad (1996–1999)

He personally led risky anti-naxal operations and later received the President’s Gallantry Medal (2002).

2000–2009: District and City Leadership

He served as Commissioner of Police in both Vijayawada, Cyberabad, and Hyderabad at different points in his career.

• SP Krishna (2000–2001)

• DCP East Zone & Central Zone, Hyderabad (2001–2004)

• DIG CID EOW (2004–2005)

• DIG Eluru Range (2006)

• Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada (2007–2008)

• Director, Excise Department (2009–2010)

During this phase, he handled protests, organized Ganesh immersion management systems, and led economic offence investigations.

2010–2018: Hyderabad Reforms and Civil Supplies Transformation

• Addl. CP Traffic, Hyderabad (2010–2013)

• Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad (2013–2016)

• Civil Supplies Commissioner / Food Secretary / MD Civil Supplies Corporation (2016–2018 approx.)

This period made him a well-known public face of policing reforms.

Key initiatives included:

• e-Challan system

• Drunk-driving enforcement drives

• Smart traffic signalling systems

• Free left turns, one-ways, reversible lanes

• SHE Teams, SHE Shuttles, SHE Apps

• 2 lakh CCTV cameras across Cyberabad

• e-POS in ration shops

• GPS monitoring of supply vehicles

• Massive debt reduction in Civil Supplies Corporation

2018–2022: Central Deputation

Anand served with the CISF from 2018 to 2022.

• IG Airport Sector

• Director, National Industrial Security Academy

The academy was recognised as India’s Best Training Academy in 2021.

2021–2026: Return to Telangana and Top Roles

• Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad (Dec 2021 onwards)

• DG ACB & Vigilance (2024)

• Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad (second tenure in 2024)

• Special Chief Secretary, Home Department (Sept 2025 – Apr 2026)

• Appointed DGP Telangana (May 1, 2026)

Awards and Recognition

His honours include:

• President’s Gallantry Medal (2002)

• Indian Police Medal (2007)

• President’s Police Medal (2017)

• Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak (2022)

• Election Commission National Award (2014)

• e-Governance Awards

• World Police Summit Award, Dubai (2025)