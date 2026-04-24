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Home > Politics

Telangana’s New Rythu DISCOM Set for June 2 Launch, Govt Begins Staffing Talks

Published on April 24, 2026 by Naveena Ghanate

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Telangana’s New Rythu DISCOM Set for June 2 Launch, Govt Begins Staffing Talks

The Telangana government has accelerated preparations for the launch of the proposed Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company (Rythu DISCOM), a new power utility being created to strengthen electricity supply for agriculture, irrigation and other priority sectors.

With the state targeting June 2 for operational launch, the focus has now shifted to one of the most sensitive areas in any restructuring exercise: employees.

Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui on Friday held discussions with leaders of electricity employees’ unions and associations, assuring them that staff interests would be protected during the transition.

The creation of a new DISCOM is not just an administrative exercise. It requires redistribution of manpower, responsibilities and operational territories across existing power utilities.

To address early concerns, Faruqui made it clear that employees would not face any disadvantage and that salaries, service rules and regulations in the new company would remain on par with other state power utilities.

That message is significant because workforce uncertainty is often the first flashpoint whenever institutions are reorganised.

According to the proposed allocation shared at the meeting:

Southern DISCOM: 44% operations
Rythu DISCOM: 42% operations
Northern DISCOM: 14% operations
The new utility is expected to begin with around 2,000 employees, with scope for expansion depending on future needs.

For now, staff are being drawn on deputation from the Southern and Northern DISCOMs. Decisions on bringing in personnel from TRANSCO and GENCO are expected later.

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