Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Home > Politics

Telugu Athlete Jyothi Yarraji Wins Gold at Asian Athletics Championships

Published on May 30, 2025 by nymisha

Telugu athlete Jyothi Yarraji made the nation proud by clinching gold in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea. With an impressive timing of 12.96 seconds, she dominated the race, bringing glory to India and her home state, Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy congratulated Jyothi for her stellar performance. Reddy praised her, saying, “Her victory is a proud moment for our state and an inspiration for young athletes.”The CM expressed hope that she would continue winning more medals for India in the future.

Jyothi’s relentless dedication and rigorous training have finally paid off, earning her the title of another sprint queen from Telugu soil. The Sports Minister highlighted that her success proves that persistence leads to excellence.

Next No Controversies for Prabhas Previous Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja on the top among Re-releases
