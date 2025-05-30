Telugu Athlete Jyothi Yarraji Wins Gold at Asian Athletics Championships

Telugu athlete Jyothi Yarraji made the nation proud by clinching gold in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea. With an impressive timing of 12.96 seconds, she dominated the race, bringing glory to India and her home state, Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy congratulated Jyothi for her stellar performance. Reddy praised her, saying, “Her victory is a proud moment for our state and an inspiration for young athletes.”The CM expressed hope that she would continue winning more medals for India in the future.

Jyothi’s relentless dedication and rigorous training have finally paid off, earning her the title of another sprint queen from Telugu soil. The Sports Minister highlighted that her success proves that persistence leads to excellence.