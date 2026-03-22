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Home > Movie News

Telugu Box-office: Big Shock for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Published on March 22, 2026 by nymisha

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Telugu Box-office: Big Shock for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ugadi weekend witnessed the release of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh along with the release of Bollywood film Dhurandhar: The Revenge in Telugu. The Telugu version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge was delayed and Ustaad Bhagat Singh had a grand release in the Telugu states along with the Hindi version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Ustaad Bhagat Singh received poor to mixed response and the film dropped big on its first Friday and made it clear that the film will end up as a huge disappointment.

The Telugu version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge released yesterday in the Telugu states and the numbers are outstanding. Trade circles along with the audience and film industry are left in shock with the outstanding numbers. Dhurandhar: The Revenge posted housefull boards in B and C centres of the Telugu states. The number of shows from the morning shows to the evening shows were increased by 4-5 times all over. The Telugu version is expected to post big numbers in the final run.

The Hindi version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is doing extraordinary business in cities and towns. All the shows for the film are sold out in advance in Hyderabad and other cities. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to have a big Sunday all over while Ustaad Bhagat Singh remained extremely poor. The film struggled to post decent numbers from A to C centres of the Telugu states. Dhurandhar: The Revenge turned out to be the first choice for the audience during the Ugadi weekend.

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