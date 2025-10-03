x
Telugu Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 impacts OG Numbers

Published on October 3, 2025 by nymisha

Telugu Box-office: Kantara: Chapter 1 impacts OG Numbers

The advance bookings of Kantara: Chapter 1 before the release seemed to have been dull but the film opened on a super strong note across the Telugu states. The film surpassed several biggies and the number of shows got increased by evening. Kantara: Chapter 1 dominated OG across AP and Telangana on the Dasara holiday. The film also created a huge dent for the revenue of OG in AP and Telangana. Kantara: Chapter 1 has been the first choice for the film lovers on Dasara holiday.

OG has been decent but it did not witness a huge jump on a public holiday. It is completely because of the release of Kantara: Chapter 1. OG had a super strong first weekend and the film’s numbers have seen a decline over the weekdays. OG is a relief for Pawan Kalyan after a debacle like Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Kantara: Chapter 1 received mixed response but the first day numbers are stupendous. The film is expected to have a super strong first weekend across the Telugu states.

