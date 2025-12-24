x
Home > Movie News

Telugu Cinema is Back to Theatrical Dependence

Published on December 24, 2025 by sankar

Champion Grand USA Premieres Today
Aadi’s Shambhala Worldwide Premieres Today
Telugu Cinema is Back to Theatrical Dependence
Who Proved to Be the Smartest Politician in Andhra Pradesh in 2025?
Rushikonda Palace at a Crossroads as Andhra Pradesh Explores a Tourism Revival

Telugu Cinema is Back to Theatrical Dependence

After Covid-19 pandemic, Indian cinema has witnessed drastic changes. The producers have turned dependent on the digital rights and the digital rights contributed to the major recovery of many films. Despite many films ending up as theatrical disasters, the producers ended up safe due to the high OTT deals. Soon, years passed and things altered completely. The digital platforms started imposing new rules, turned selective, dictated release dates. They are also paying the quoted amounts six months after the theatrical release of a film.

A top producer recently said that the producers are back to theatrical dependence. “OTT deals are no longer consistent and we cannot make films depending on the digital deals. The digital platforms are also hesitant to buy some films and they are selective. Their deals depend on the buzz generated around the film before the theatrical release. We have to depend on the theatrical revenue. Paying big remunerations for actors is a huge risk for producers. The actors have to take minimum remuneration and share the profits after the release” told the producer. Telugu cinema is now back to theatrical dependence.

