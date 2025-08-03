x
తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Telugu Film Federation employees call for strike over salaries hike

Published on August 3, 2025 by nymisha

Telugu Film Federation employees call for strike over salaries hike

In a major development that could impact the shooting schedules of ongoing films, the employees of Telugu Film Federation decided to abandon work with immediate effect if their salaries are not met with a 30% hike from this Monday. This decision comes in the aftermath executive committee meeting of federation on Sunday afternoon. A press release from the federation has been released with the demands of the committee and the decision to boycott shootings from tomorrow.

For several weeks, the employees federation of Tollywood has been demanding a pay hike of 30% in their daily wages for all those who work in different crafts of the industry. They have already held meetings with the producers council and put out their demands in this regard. However, no consensus has been made in this regard so far. On Sunday, the top brass of the employees committee held prolonged deliberations and consultations with the industry bigwigs before putting an ultimatum.

The federation has now decided to stop providing employees to production houses until their demands are met. They made it clear that the employees will turn up to work only after receiving in writing approval from the producers to pay new salaries with hike. All employees registered with the federation won’t take part in any shooting unless they get assurance on these demands. This will apply to all Telugu films which are currently under shoot.

This move is likely to impact many big-ticket films which are in the final stages of production. The federation took a strong stand this time to avoid any further delay by the producers in approving the long pending demand.

