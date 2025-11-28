x
Home > Politics

Telugu Kodalu Nirmala heaps praise on Amaravati

Published on November 28, 2025 by deepthinandanreddy

Telugu Kodalu Nirmala heaps praise on Amaravati

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman heaped praise on Amaravati, forecasting a golden era for the Andhra Pradesh capital city. The illustrious woman leader visited Amaravati on Friday, to launch important financial institutions.

“It is heartening to restart the construction of Amaravati. It is not an easy thing to build a new capital city. But Andhra Pradesh Government has taken up such historic responsibility. Amaravati construction is going on like a yagna. Sensing the importance of Amaravathi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also giving all possible support needed for capital construction,” said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“To provide support for Amaravati construction, 15 PSU banks, insurance companies have decided to set up their offices here. A new financial district has been formed with the arrival of these financial institutions at one place. Within a year and half, Amaravati will emerge as a futuristic capital city,” stressed Nirmala Sitharaman.

India’s first woman Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman heaped praise on Amaravathi saying that eminent scientists like Acharya Nagarjuna hailed from the place, forecasting a vibrant future for AP capital.

Highlighting the sacrifices of farmers in the capital region for the construction of Amaravathi, Finance Minister directed banks to lend loans and financial services to farmers in a liberal way.

With the high-profile Union Finance Minister visiting Amaravati, Chief Minister Chandrababu Babu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh took personal care to make her trip successful.

