Telugu Producers’ Big No for Eight-week OTT Window

From the past few months, all the top producers of Telugu cinema have been meeting to discuss about the OTT release window. Most of them are not much interested in voting for eight-week OTT window which is strictly implemented in North India. As the theatrical footfalls have seen a steep decline and the revenue generated in the second weekend is minimal, most of the active producers of Telugu cinema are taking a free hand to stream their films in less than a month of the theatrical release.

No producer is ready to take a collective decision as most of them are left in financial stress. As they have to recover a major budget through the digital rights, our producers are ready to sell off for early-OTT streaming for their films. A crucial meeting was held today and all the producers had a big no for the eight-week OTT window. The theatrical issue in Nizam too is yet to be resolved.